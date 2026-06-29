Assam: Wild Elephant Herd Damages Crops, Houses in Jamugurihat Villages

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A herd of wild elephants, consisting of seventy to a hundred, that came out of the Nameri National Park to the adjoining areas in search of food has taken shelter at Kherani Tapu of Bamuni Pam in the northern part of Jamugurihat at present, creating great panic among the residents. A herd of giant animals trampled down the paddy seedlings of more than forty peasants and vandalised their dwellings and shelters and temporary sheds (Tongi Ghar) as well. The herd of wild elephants has caused severe damage to the paddy seedling grounds of the villagers residing in Ajarguri, Bordekorai, Khakan Basti, Gopsar, and Bali Chapari, which share a boundary with Nameri National Park in the northern part of Jamugurihat. The herd of wild elephants not only damages and destroys the seedling grounds but also visits the backyard and causes a great deal of damage to the vegetable grounds.

The local residents alleged that despite their several appeals and requests, the forest department has shown no response to their calls. The residents have to pass sleepless nights protecting their lives and properties. The local people have appealed to the relevant department and their public representatives to take up the issue at the earliest and take necessary steps to send the herd of wild creatures back inside Nameri National Park. The victim peasants alleged that the live electric wires are falling on the ground, which may cause serious danger to wild creatures.

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