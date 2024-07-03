Assam: Wild Elephants Create a Menace in Digboi

Digboi: On one side a large section of the people of Assam are fighting for survival because of the flood situation, while on the other, some parts of the state are also facing problems because of the rise in the number of conflicts between humans and wild elephants. In a recent development, people of a particular locality of Digboi came face to face to face with a herd of wild elephants which which destroyed multiple houses.

A herd of wild elephants recently entered the Navajyoti village of Digboi and created a menace late at night. Three houses belonging to Rekhamani Duwari, Singhro Praja and Riten Bora respectively were destroyed by the herd of wild elephants. Although several people were inside the houses ahead of the incident, they managed to escape unhurt before the animals destroyed these residences. The villagers are now living in fear for their lives as they believe that the herd can return anytime and cause further damage.

Another incident was reported from the Batadroba region of Nagaon where a wild tiger has triggered massive panic. Two people were also injured in the encounter with the wild animal.

Amidst the dire situation in the region because of the floods, the residents of Batadroba faces another adversity as a wild tiger is on a rampage in the locality. Two locals were injured by the animal and is now under medical care at a private medical facility in Nagaon. The conditions of both the victims, identified as Abdul Aziz aged 55 years of Jengni village and Aktar Ali aged 26 years of Dakshin Kaladuba village, were mentioned to be critical. The incident took place in the Jengni village which comes under the Juria police station.

The victims were reportedly attacked when they were on their way to their homes from their fields located near the primary school in the centre of the Jengni village. The incident took place at arround 7 PM.

It has been speculated by the locals that the wild animal had come out of the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary which is located near the place where the encounter took place. They also suspect that there could be more than one tiger on the prowl in the locality, and are under extreme panic because of this reason.