Assam: Wild Elephants Trigger Panic in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: As the monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in several parts of the state, the number of conflicts between humans and wild animals forced to come out of their habitats is also on the rise. In a recent development, a herd of wild elephants caused panic in Jogibasti of Taubhanga in Jamugurihat.

A herd of wild elephants terrorised the Jogibasti village of Taubhanga and caused havoc in the region. The herd also ransacked the home of one Deven Gogoi. The wild elephants not only consumed the paddy but also caused significant property damage, inflicting immense harm to the property of the villagers.

According to residents, a herd of 20-25 wild elephants, including mothers with calves, ventured out from Nameri National Park in search of food, causing extensive damage to the residents of the western Taubhanga region.

Later, the locals made loud noises and successfully chased away the herd of wild elephants.

The public also complained that the forest department was not coming to the location even after being informed about the incident.

Previously, a wild elephant was found dead at Makum Pathar area in Margherita and this discovery has raised serious concerns among locals.

It has been reported that the elephant had been causing mayhem in this area for several days, breaking into homes in search of food.

The local residents were left in a state of shock after hearing the news of the elephant's demise and have raised questions regarding the circumstances surrounding its demise.

A concerned resident expressed that the people residing in this locality are not aware of the reason behind its death, adding that forest officials are informed when such elephants are spotted in the area, following which they arrive at the spot to take stock of the situation.