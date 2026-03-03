Assam: Wildlife awareness play “Ki?” staged in Bokakhat and Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A unique play titled “Ki?” was recently staged in Bokakhat and Kaziranga under the initiative of the Wildlife Trust of India, with financial support from the Hindustan Computer Limited Foundation and cooperation from Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities.

The play, created to raise awareness about natural disaster mitigation, featured performances by students from JDSG College, Bokakhat, and Difolu Pathar Higher Secondary School. It was directed by popular actor Siddhartha Mukherjee, along with actors Dibas Barua and Prashanta Kalita.

The overall production was coordinated by senior veterinary doctor Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury of the Wildlife Trust of India, while cinematography and photography were handled by noted photographer and artist Jyoti Prasad Das. The dialogues were written by Barsha Rani Barua of Tezpur.

Student performers included Saurav Barua, Aditya Das, Prishangkhi Das, Ananya Das, Haripriya Gogoi, Dhruvajyoti Das, Biswajit Das, Devajyoti Saikia, Kaushik Saikia, Trishna Das, and Ankit Das, with Dhiraj Bharali assisting in overall management.

At the premiere, held at the open auditorium of JDSG College, Vice Principal Prashanta Saikia lit a ceremonial lamp and paid tribute to the portrait of the late playwright and poet Rafiqul Hossain.

The play was staged for two nights in Bokakhat and Kaziranga, receiving widespread appreciation from audiences.

