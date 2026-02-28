Drugs worth Rs 4 crore seized near Kaziranga National Park; Two detained

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In a successful operation conducted by Bagori police near Kaziranga National Park, a large quantity of banned drugs was seized.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a search operation in front of the Bagori police outpost along National Highway 37. During the checking, they recovered the drugs from a truck bearing registration number AS01DD4322.

According to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bitul Chetia, the truck was traveling from Manipur towards Goalpara district. During the search conducted on Thursday night, police discovered approximately 80,000 banned Yaba tablets hidden inside a secret chamber above the driver's seat.

The estimated market value of the seized tablets is around Rs 4 crore, police said.

Two individuals, both named Rafiqul Islam and residents of Goalpara district, have been detained in connection with the case. Police have stated that further investigation is underway to gather more details related to the incident.

Also Read: Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.93 Crore in Two Operations; Three Arrested