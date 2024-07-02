Assam: Wildlife Rescued Amid Flood Devastation in Kaziranga

Jamugurihat: The recent round of floods in Assam has led to the overflowing of the banks of the river Brahmaputra and its tributaries at several places in the state. Large parts of the Kaziranga National Park have also been inundated by the flood waters in the past few days. In such a condition, a large number of wildlife species are being adversely affected with animals being swept away by flood waters. Local residents of Jamugurihat managed to rescue multiple animals swept downstream by the flood waters.

On Tuesday, the residents of Panpur in Jamugurihat managed to rescue multiple animals that were swept away by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra River. The locals managed to rescue a deer and a porcupine from the waters on Tuesday. The animals are expected to have come out of the sixth extension of the Kaziranga National Park, which is located very near the location from where the animals were rescued. The locals thereafter handed over the rescued animals to the officials of the forest department to take the necessary steps regarding their protection and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Samdhara village of the Jamugurihat region has been inundated in the recent time. The Jiya Bharali River is currently overflowing, causing significant disruption in the region. Floodwaters from the Jiya Bharali River have entered multiple houses of the residents in the village situated along its banks. And this is causing significant disruption and hardships for residents of the region. The floodwaters of the Jiya Bharali River are also threatening the farm areas which are used for paddy cultivation.

The farmers in the village are also facing severe difficulties with their livestock including cattle and goats. Due to incessant rains over the past few days, the water level of the Jiya Bharali River has increased considerably. On Monday afternoon, the Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Nadwara constituency, Padma Hazarika, visited the Samdhara village and took stock of the flood situation. He distributed food items and other relief materials to assist those affected and assess the extent of the damage caused by this round of floods.