Assam: Woman Dies After Being Struck by Lightening

Hamren: A very tragic incident took place in the West Karbi Anglong district of the state where a young woman died after being struck by lightning.

The tragic incident took place in the Jengkha region of the West Karbi Anglong district. The victim was a woman residing in the slum areas of Rangiya and she died after the incident.

The victim was identified as Indravati Devi, a 35-year-old woman, who tragically died in a lightning strike. The incident happened around 500 meters from her residence while she was in the midst of preparing fodder for her livestock.

The lightning strike caused burns on various parts of her body as well as her clothes. The news of the incident has created a significant sensation in the area. The family members were grieved by the incident.

As per the reports published by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System of Assam, a total of three revenue circles under two districts of Assam have suffered severe consequences because of lightning strikes in the past few days. These include the Bilasipara and Athani Revenue Circles of Dhubri and the Donkamokam Revenue Circle of West Karbi Anglong. One man each has died in the Bilasipara and Athani Revenue Circles of Dhubri while a woman passed away in the Donkamokam Revenue Circle of West Karbi because of lightning. The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System report on lightning strikes published on 9 July did not mention any other casualty in because of this natural phenomenon in the state.

A few days back, a similar incident took place in Nagaon, leading to the death of two local youths. Thunder and lightning claimed the lives of two youths identified as Navadeep Bora aged 35 years and Jogal Bora aged 42 years of the Pakhimoria area in the Nagaon district of the state.