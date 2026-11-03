Veteran Educationist and Sanskrit Scholar Dr Akon Chandra Saikia Felicitated in Teok

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr Akon Chandra Saikia, veteran educationist, Sanskrit scholar, recipient of Teok Gaurav and Saurav awards, literary pensioner of the Government of Assam, and a resident of Jagduar Sonari gaon, Jorhat, was publicly felicitated on Sunday.

On this occasion, a public felicitation meeting was held at Teok H S School Auditorium under the aegis of the Public Felicitation and Book Publishing Committee, Teok.

The daylong programme started with the lighting of the lamp by Kiron Chandra Goswami, former Headmaster, Teok High School. The felicitation meeting was chaired by Prodip Chutia, President, Public Felicitation and Book Publishing Committee. Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President, Axam Xahitya Xabha, graced the event as a chief guest, while Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, Vice-Chancellor of Jagannath Baruah University, Jorhat, took part as guest of honour.

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, Jhanji HNS College Principal Dr Manjit Gogoi, and Mamoni Bordoloi Saikia, wife of Dr Akon Chandra Saikia, were present as distinguished guests.

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