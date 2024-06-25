Assam: Woman Fatally Attacked by Son in Dergaon; Separate Incident Reported in Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident in Buralikson village, Dergaon, in Assam, a women died on Monday night after enduring prolonged abuse from her son.
Renumai Bora had been suffering abuse from her son, Deepmani Bora, for a long time.
Yesterday, Deepmani attacked his father and threw a brick at his mother's cheek. Other family members were also targeted in the violent episode.
Renumai, who already had a serious brain condition, was severely weakened by her son's repeated assaults and was taken to Jorhat Medical College, where she died from her injuries.
After the incident, Deepmani fled the scene, and the Dhekial police started an investigation.
In another horrifying case, a drug-addicted son brutally murdered his mother in Kokrajhar, Assam. The murder reportedly happened because of a dispute over money, with the son attacking his mother when she refused to give him money.
The victim has been identified as Parvati Brahma.
The local police quickly arrested the son and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.
Both cases highlight the severe consequences of domestic violence and substance abuse, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention and support systems to prevent such tragedies.
Earlier, in a harrowing turn of events in Sivasagar town Assam, community has been shaken by fatal incident of vigilante justice. Palu Gowala 27, lost his life. Dadu Orang sustained injuries after being brutally beaten by locals on suspicion of stealing mobile handset.
The tragedy unfolded in quiet neighborhood of Phukan Nagar. Emotions ran high after alleged burglary.
According to preliminary reports Gowala and Orang were accused of breaking into local residence and stealing mobile phone. This accusation swiftly escalated into mob confrontation as outraged locals gathered. They took matters into their own hands. Eyewitnesses recounted scene of relentless violence. The victims were repeatedly assaulted despite their protests of innocence.
Authorities were alerted to situation after mob violence subsided. Rushing both victims to nearby medical facility. Tragically doctors were unable to save Gowala. Declaring him dead upon arrival. Orang, although alive continues to suffer from injuries inflicted during brutal beating.
Family members of victims expressed anguish and disbelief over events. "Their mobile phone went missing. Suddenly they blamed us and started beating us," recounted one relative. This individual preferred to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.
