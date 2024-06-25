Assam: Woman Fatally Attacked by Son in Dergaon; Separate Incident Reported in Kokrajhar

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident in Buralikson village, Dergaon, in Assam, a women died on Monday night after enduring prolonged abuse from her son.

Renumai Bora had been suffering abuse from her son, Deepmani Bora, for a long time.

Yesterday, Deepmani attacked his father and threw a brick at his mother's cheek. Other family members were also targeted in the violent episode.

Renumai, who already had a serious brain condition, was severely weakened by her son's repeated assaults and was taken to Jorhat Medical College, where she died from her injuries.

After the incident, Deepmani fled the scene, and the Dhekial police started an investigation.