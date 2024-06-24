Mizoram: CYLA Central Executive Committee Calls For Halting Trade With Myanmar

AIZAWL: A notice directing all the trade activities from Lawngtlai into Myanmar to stop has been issued by the Central Executive Committee of the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) based in Mizoram's Lawngtlai.

In the notification, Joseph Lalhmingthanga Chinzah, the General Secretary of CYLA, stated that the commodities sent from Mizoram were intended to provide basic needs for the conflict-affected people of Myanmar.

On the contrary, the purpose has not been fulfilled as it has ended up in the hands of Myanmar's Junta regime, who has diverted it so as to bolster their efforts against the Chin community.

This has not gone down well with the CYLA as they have expressed deep concern over this development, complaining that it was originally intended for humanitarian purposes but instead ended up on the wrong hands.