Mizoram: CYLA Central Executive Committee Calls For Halting Trade With Myanmar

AIZAWL: A notice directing all the trade activities from Lawngtlai into Myanmar to stop has been issued by the Central Executive Committee of the Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) based in Mizoram's Lawngtlai.
In the notification, Joseph Lalhmingthanga Chinzah, the General Secretary of CYLA, stated that the commodities sent from Mizoram were intended to provide basic needs for the conflict-affected people of Myanmar.
On the contrary, the purpose has not been fulfilled as it has ended up in the hands of Myanmar's Junta regime, who has diverted it so as to bolster their efforts against the Chin community.
This has not gone down well with the CYLA as they have expressed deep concern over this development, complaining that it was originally intended for humanitarian purposes but instead ended up on the wrong hands.
Moreover, the CYLA revealed that they have urged the Arakan forces to cease their hostilities with the Chins. Unfortunately, it seems like these pleas to end the conflict have fallen on deaf ears as no attention has been paid to it.
The CYLA further warned that armed personnel from Arakan have crossed into Mizoram. They have deemed this action as unacceptable and a violation of regional peace.
Considering all these factors, the CYLA has requested residents living in the border areas of Lawngtlai and Siaha districts to support the trade halt, emphasizing that this measure is critical for the well-being and security of Mizoram.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma that the Central government would provide humanitarian assistance to refugees sheltering in the state, officials said on Saturday.
After the military junta seized power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, around 34,000 people including women, elderly and children, from the neighbouring country took shelter in 11 districts of Mizoram.
Besides, Mizoram is also providing shelter to around 9,000 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribals who were displaced after the ethnic strife began in neighbouring Manipur in May last year.
ALSO READ: Mizoram Requests Rs 237.6 Crore Central Aid for Cyclone Remal Rehabilitation
ALSO WATCH: