Assam: Woman Killed While Crossing Railway Track In Pathsala Station

BARPETA: In a fatal incident, a woman was tragically killed in Assam's Pathsala while attempting to cross the railway track at Pathsala railway station.
The victim has been identified as Anima Devi hailing from Pathsala town in Bajali district of Assam.
According to eyewitnesses, the woman lost her life while crossing the railway tracks at Pathsala railway station.
The law permits authorities to take action against people crossing railway tracks at the station.
This railway track is mainly used by the people as a short cut. This risky route has been used by many people in the past to save time.
Locals alleged that the concerned authorities have not imposed any restrictions on people crossing the railway tracks.
The situation in Pathsala railway station is not monitored by any official of the Railways Department or the GRP.
Locals suggest that the authorities should put proper fencing on the station premises in order to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incident from occurring.
In addition to it, the construction of a foot-over-bridge (FOB) near the Pathsala railway station has also been demanded by them.
Commuters are forced to wait for hours at the railway level crossing near the Titka area on a daily basis as the crossing gets closed in regular intervals due to the frequent movement of the trains.
It is worth mentioning that the Pathsala Jinaram road connects huge areas of Sarthebari, Nalbari, Barpeta and many more, as a result of which, the delay is caused.
This is a persistent issue not only in Assam but also in the rest of the country as rail accidents has claimed many lives every year.
Henceforth, people are advised to take precaution while crossing railway tracks and the concerned authorities are urged to take preventive measures to curb it.
