Assam: Woman Killed While Crossing Railway Track In Pathsala Station

BARPETA: In a fatal incident, a woman was tragically killed in Assam's Pathsala while attempting to cross the railway track at Pathsala railway station.

The victim has been identified as Anima Devi hailing from Pathsala town in Bajali district of Assam.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman lost her life while crossing the railway tracks at Pathsala railway station.

The law permits authorities to take action against people crossing railway tracks at the station.

This railway track is mainly used by the people as a short cut. This risky route has been used by many people in the past to save time.