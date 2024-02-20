Assam: Woman Missing for 25 Days Sparks Fear of Human Trafficking in Khowang

KHOWANG: A growing concern in Khowang, Moran, is the sudden rise of disappearances among women and girls. The recent instance involves Parasmoni Bora, Dimbeswar Bora's married daughter from Madhuchuk village, Dikhari Kinar. Parasmoni, under the area of Khowang police station, has been missing since January 24, leaving her family deeply unsettled.
Being a mother to two young girls aged 8 and 5, Parasmoni had vanished while on her way to the bank to take money under the Arunodaya Scheme. Her marriage status aside, Parasmoni was living with her father for several years due to ongoing family issues at her husband's place. This unexpected disappearance has left her family shaken, struggling with the unknown fate of Parasmoni.
Adding to their worry is a message received from Parasmoni's phone, saying she got married. The family, however, disputes this message, standing firm that Parasmoni didn't create it. Adding to the dismal situation, her mobile is now switched off, blocking all direct contact.
To combat this, Parasmoni's father, Dimbeswar Bora, took action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Khowang police station. This action started the formal investigation into Parasmoni's disappearance. The deep-seated fear in the family is that Parasmoni might be caught in a human trafficking ring since her necessary identification documents like PAN card and voter card are with her.
The family is asking for help. If anyone knows anything about Parasmoni, please call the number 7099463295. Parasmoni's case shows we need more people to understand missing women's cases. It also shines a light on the danger of human trafficking.
When Parasmoni Bora vanished, her family was devastated. Yet, her disappearance spotlights a larger problem. More and more women and girls are disappearing in our state. The whole community is on edge, waiting for news. There's a growing need to figure out what's causing this, to stop it from happening again.
