Assam: Woman Narrowly Escapes Wild Elephant Attack in Nalbari Village

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A wild elephant once again created havoc in Gobindapur village of Nalbari district, destroying a house and leaving a woman narrowly escaping death late on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at around 2 am when a wild elephant broke into the house of Moniram Barman, a daily wage labourer currently working in Guwahati to support his family. His wife, Beena Barman, was alone at home when the elephant smashed through the wall and entered the house. According to eyewitnesses, the elephant attempted to grab Beena with its trunk. However, she somehow managed to run out of the house and save her life. The elephant carried away a sack of rice and damaged several household belongings before leaving.

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