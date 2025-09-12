Assam Women’s University Celebrates 12th Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, observed its 12th Foundation Day on Thursday at its premises. The foundation day celebrations started with the hoisting of the university flag by Professor Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women’s University. Subsequently, a meeting was organized in connection with the foundation day of the institution in the university auditorium. Rubi Bhuyan, Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD, Titabar, and Mariani Territorial Building Subdivision, was the guest of honour on the occasion. In her speech, she shared her experiences as a woman engineer engaged in government and public infrastructure work and the challenges inherent for women in such jobs. Dwelling on the need for self-sufficiency and financial independence, she urged and inspired the students of the university to take up jobs in different areas.

