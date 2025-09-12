Awareness Programme on Eye Donation Pledge Held in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Lions Club of Tinsukia, in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Tinsukia College and the District Blindness Control Society, organized an awareness programme on eye donation pledge on Thursday at the Library Conference Hall of Tinsukia College.

The programme aimed to create awareness on the importance of eye donation and to encourage individuals to pledge their eyes, thereby giving the invaluable blessing of sight to the visually impaired.

The event commenced with an inaugural session where Dr Bhairab Borgohain, Principal of Tinsukia College, delivered the inaugural speech, stressing the significance of this noble cause. The programme was addressed by Dr Bulbul Gogoi, IQAC Coordinator, and Dr Sangita Baruah, Vice-Principal of Tinsukia College, who emphasized the need for collective responsibility in promoting eye donation. The resource persons delivered insightful talks on the procedure of eye donation, its life-changing impact, and clarified common misconceptions.

Also Read: Remembering Mahapurush Madhabdev: A life of pure devotion and timeless Wisdom

Also Watch: