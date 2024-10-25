7th Dr Birendra Kr Bhattacharyya memorial lecture delivered in Dibrugarh University

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University, one of the finest media and communication institutions in Northeast India, on Thursday organized the 7th Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya Memorial Lecture in remembrance of Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya, the first Assamese recipient of the Jnanpith Award.

Renowned writer and retired Tezpur University Professor, Dr. Madan Sarma, delivered the memorial lecture on the theme, “Societal Echoes in Dr. Bhattacharya’s Editorial and Creative Writings.”

Attendees included Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof. Jayanta Kumar Bora, Dept. of Assamese; Dr. Dipankar Bhattacharyya, son of Dr. Bhattacharyya; and Prof. P.K. Gogoi, Chairperson of CSJMC.

On the occasion of the event, Prof. P.K. Gogoi, chairperson, CSJMC, Dibrugarh University said, “Dr. Bhattacharya’s contributions to Assamese literature and journalism are unparalleled. His editorials and creative works continue to reflect societal challenges and aspirations. At CSJMC, we are honoured to uphold the spirit of his work through this annual memorial lecture, ensuring that his wisdom guides our future endeavours.”

Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, said, “As we commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya, we honour the profound influence he has left behind. His writings and literary works remain as relevant today as ever, reflecting the challenges of our era and motivating progress toward a brighter future. This milestone not only celebrates his literary contributions but also his role as a revolutionary thinker whose voice championed the voiceless and expanded social consciousness.” Prof. Jayanta Kumar Bora, Dept of Assamese, Dibrugarh University, enumerated the life and works of Dr. Bhattacharya.

Dr. Dipankar Bhattacharyya expressed gratitude at the closing of the birth centenary and 7th Memorial Lecture of his father, Dr. Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya. He stated, “I am thankful to everyone involved; this event powerfully honours my father’s legacy in Assamese literature.”

In his memorial lecture, Retd. Prof. Madan Sarma said, “Dr. Bhattacharya’s editorials were a mirror to the society, reflecting its complexities, struggles, and hopes. His literary creations, on the other hand, transcended borders, speaking to the universal human experience. Today, we celebrate not just the man, but the timeless relevance of his thoughts and words.”

Also Read: ‘We need to adapt to the changes brought about by technology’: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu

Also Watch: