OBITUARY SWAPAN DAS

Swapan Das (54), Assistant MVI of Bongaigaon DTO passed away on October 24 in a private hospital at Goalpara. He was a permanent resident of Chapar (Ward No 6 ) in Dhubri district and joined as an employee in transport department in 1994 after coming back to mainstream from ULFA. He was involved in many socio-economic organizations in Chapar area. He was also a life long member of Axam Xahitya Xabha till his death. On October 25, his funeral was performed at Chapar Anchalik Smashan in presence of his well wishers. He left behind his wife and a son. His death was condoled by many organizations of Chapar like Chapar Sahitya Sabha, Chapar Press Club, Alokore Yatra( NGO), Chapar Anchalik AASU.

