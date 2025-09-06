Assam: Workshop on Deodhani dance concludes at Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Bhaibyan Dance Academy, Nakatani, Gaurisagar organized a workshop on Deodhani dance which concluded on Thursday. On this occasion, a ceremonial function was held where noted exponent of Deodhani dance and recipient of Padma Shri, Dhruna Bhuyan, took part. The conclusion function was anchored by noted educationist and writer Ratneswar Borah. The other dignitaries who attended the function were social worker Bhula Bora, research student Parthana Bhuyan, senior journalists Rajib Dutta, Nabajyoti Ojah, and others. Earlier, Juri Saharia Bora, Teacher of Bhaibyan Dance Academy, welcomed the guests and gathering.

