Assam: Workshop on Solid Waste Management and Vermicomposting Concludes in Tezpur

Tezpur: A two-day long workshop on ‘Solid Waste Management and Vermicomposting,’ organized by Hem Barua Higher Secondary School in Ghoramari, Tezpur, with support from the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council, concluded.

Professor Dr. Devendra Chandra Baruah, Head of the Energy and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at Tezpur University, addressed participants, emphasizing the need to protect air, water, soil, and the environment to save the planet from destruction. He provided insights into preserving parasitic plants, microorganisms, and the process of photosynthesis, and demonstrated how waste materials can be recycled and reused through advanced technology. Professor Baruah also highlighted the significant changes in the global climate and environment, urging awareness for maintaining a pollution-free India and the green environment of Assam for the benefit of human life.

Dr. Dipal Baruah, Director of Transitioning Research Consultancy & Training Services, Tezpur University discussed the impact of plastic use on daily life and its negative effects on the environment, society, economy, and human health. He noted that “every minute, 1 million plastic bottles are discarded globally, with 400 million tons of plastic waste produced daily.” He also introduced Tezpur University’s new method for generating energy from plastic waste and its potential applications.

On the first day, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur Kabita Kakati Konwar explained how producing organic fertilizers from household waste can be beneficial. She emphasized that government schemes and projects in this field will initiate positive changes and that the new generation must be made aware of this for a better future.

The workshop concluded by acting principal Mintu Narzari, also featured prominent tea planter

Dipak Boro, who discussed the benefits of biotechnologically produced organic fertilizers in agriculture. Over 100 teachers and students from ten schools attended the workshop. It was coordinated by teacher Suswapna Hazarika and Youth & Eco Club’s Beauty Bezbaruah. Bakul Borah, coordinator of the ‘Plants & Diversity’, provided detailed information on Earth’s density and atmospheric layers.

On August 29, the workshop included an educational visit to the vermicompost production center established by the ‘Dihing Self-Help Group’ in Tezpur’s Dhekidol area, where participants received hands-on training. Technical Officer Rajib Gupta from the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) Tezpur provided an in-depth explanation of vermicomposting techniques.

