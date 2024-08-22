Tezpur University Hosts Youth Conclave for Tea Garden Community with Prominent Dignitaries Emphasizing Education and Empowerment

Tezpur: The Department of Social Work, Tezpur University (TU) in collaboration with Assam Chah Janagosthi Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas organized a Youth Conclave titled “Youth Conclave for the Tea Garden Community”. The event held at the KBR auditorium of the University was attended by K.N.Raghunandan, Joint Organising Secretary of Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament, Kaziranga constituency and Sanjay Kishan, Minister, of Labour and Employment, Govt. of Assam among other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Raghunandan lauded the hard work of tea tribe community of Assam. He said that the tea industry has played a pivotal role in shaping Assam’s economy. “Since the establishment of tea plantations in the region, it has contributed significantly to employment generation, revenue, and overall economic stability of Assam,” he said.

Addressing the gathering as guest of honour, Tasa spoke on importance of self-reinvention and empowerment. He urged the youth to embrace education, skill development, and entrepreneurship. “By acquiring knowledge, honing skills, and participating actively in economic activities, our youth can transform their lives and contribute to the overall progress of our region,” he stated.

Delivering the presidential address, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, VC, TU highlighted the importance of education in empowering the tea community. “Everywhere in the world communities have emboldened by receiving education”, he said. At the same time, he urged the youth to become leaders of their community.

Interacting with the audience in the second half, Sanjay Kishan said that the tea tribe community has rich cultural history and as the community grows, so grows the nation.

Also Read: Nagaon POCSO Court Sentences Two Men to Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexual Assault on Minors

Also Watch: