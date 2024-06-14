Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma directs departments to crack down on child labour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The District Legal Services Authority and the District Child Protection Officer’s Office organized a meeting on the occasion of World Anti-Child Labour Day at the District Commissioner’s Office, Morigaonon Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Devashish Sharma and discussed the rescue of child labourers and appropriate measures for the rehabilitation of such children. Prevention of crimes against children and child labour were also discussed in the meeting. The District Commissioner directed the concerned departments to conduct raids in various factories, business establishments, hotels and garages in the district to rescue child labourers. He also directed these departments to take necessary steps for the rehabilitation of rescued children. The meeting was attended by SP Hemant Kumar Das, and Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuriya was urged to place a suggestion and complaint box in front of each school. In this box, children can submit their issues and complaints without fear or hesitation. At the end of the meeting, a pledge was taken to work against child labour. Additional District Commissioner Sulakshana Barpatra Gohain, District Legal Services Authority Secretary Kumari Aarti, District Child Protection Officer Mridusmita Barua, Heads of police department and various departments and representatives of Child Line were present at the meeting.

