Assam: World Food Day observed in Satgaon

Believers Eastern Church, Satgaon, marked World Food Day by distributing essentials to needy families, reflecting compassion and service.
HOJAI: The Believers Eastern Church, Satgaon diocese, marked World Food Day with active participation from the local believers on Thursday, a press release stated here. As per the release, the Believers Youth and Women Fellowship of Satgaon Mission Province organized a food distribution programme at Believers Eastern Church in Rengthama No. 10, providing essential items such as rice, dal, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, mustard oil, and salt to poor and needy families. The initiative reflected the church’s commitment to Christian values of love, compassion, and service towards the underprivileged. “The main initiative was to express Christ’s love in practical ways by caring for the hungry and needy in our communities,” stated a church representative in the release.

