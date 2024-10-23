Assam: World Iodine Deficiency Day Observed in Tinsukia and Biswanath Districts

Correspondents

TINSUKIA: Along with rest of Assam, World Iodine Deficiency Day (WIDD) was observed in Tinsukia district on Monday with an awareness rally at Beesakopie Tea Estate Hospital, Doomdooma which was flagged off by Dr Chandralekha Saikia, Ex SDM & HO Hapjan BPHC in the presence of Dr Saroj Das, Senior Medical Officer, Beesakopie TE along with district and block health officials of NHM Tinsukia. The ASHAs, ANMs and volunteers of ADRA NGO participated in the awareness rally.

Dr Chandralekha Saikia while addressing the participants said that every year World Iodine Deficiency Day is observed on October 21 across the world. “Iodine is an element present in salt and is needed to regulate the thyroid hormone in our body, which in turn is responsible for a person’s overall growth. This day is observed in order to raise awareness regarding the importance of iodine in an individual’s development,” said Dr Saikia. Dr Saroj Das said, “Iodine deficiency leads to problems in a person’s metabolism and can also hamper the development of the brain. Irregular secretion of thyroid hormones can lead to a condition called goiter as well. The main objective of the program is to bring the prevalence of iodine deficiency disorders below 5% in the country. Also, it aims to ensure 100% consumption of adequate iodised salt in every household of the country.”

JAMUGURIHAT: Iodine Day was launched in Biswanath on Monday in the presence of Joint DHS, SDM & HO Biswanath Chariali BPHC, Principal of Adarsha Vidyapeeth School, teachers and students. The grand launching programme was carried out in presence of DHS Biswanath, DPMU and along with BPMU & MHT’s of RBSK of Biswanath Chariali BPHC at Adarsha Vidyapeeth School. In this connection, a drawing competition and prize distribution ceremony, scanning and awareness activities were organized for the students.

