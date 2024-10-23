Tezpur: District Task Force Committee Meeting Conducted for Adult JE Vaccination Campaign

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: The first District Task Force Committee meeting for the upcoming Adult JE Vaccination Campaign, 2024 was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur. Opening the meeting Additional District Commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam welcomed all stakeholders and enumerated the primary objective of today’s meeting regarding the launch of Adult JE Vaccination Campaign, 2024 in the district tentatively on November 15 and the need to discuss the strategies and formulate micro plan in achieving hundred percent coverage of the target population.

Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Rupak Baruah presented the keynote address of the meeting informing that this year 4 districts have been selected by the government of India for this campaign in Assam out of which Sonitpur is also one. He further informed that in this year itself till September, 46 cases of JE have been detected out of which 2 have been fatal. District Immunization Officer Dr. Tutumoni Handique then proceeded to provide a brief of the tentative roadmap of the upcoming campaign including time frame of various activities, formulation of micro plan, transportation plan, vaccination sites, IEC activities to be conducted, waste management, AEFI Surveillance system. She further informed that around 47 percent of the total population is to be covered which means around 6 lakhs population of the district needs to be vaccinated within the age group of 15 to 65 years. She further elaborated that it is a single dose vaccine and each and every village will be covered in this campaign and there will be a team for each village. Addl. Chief Medical & Health Officer (FW) Sonitpur Dr. Robin Gogoi urged upon the need for coordination and cooperation between all stakeholder departments.

