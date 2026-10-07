Assam: World Peace Retreat Centre Marks 8th Annual Function in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The World Peace Retreat Centre at Barua Changmai Gaon in Demow, Sivasagar district, celebrated its eighth annual function on Monday with a series of spiritual, cultural, and commemorative events.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal,’ Rajyogini BK Jayanti Didi, Additional Administrative Head of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya and Permanent Representative of the Brahma Kumaris to the United Nations, highlighted the importance of inner transformation and spiritual values in building a peaceful and harmonious world.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Cultural Affairs and Act East Affairs Bimal Borah, and Assam Water Resources and Judicial Minister as well as local MLA Sushanta Borgohain attended the programme as chief guests.

A book on spirituality authored by Dr Arun Changkakoty, retired Joint Director of Agriculture, was also formally released during the function.

Also read: ‘Healing Garden’ to be inaugurated at World Peace Retreat Centre