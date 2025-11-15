‘Healing Garden’ to be inaugurated at World Peace Retreat Centre in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The World Peace Retreat Centre operated by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Iswariya Vishwavidyalaya situated in Demow’s Barua Changmai Gaon organized a press meet in the office of the World Peace Retreat Centre on Friday.

Addressing the media, BK Rajni Didi, Tinsukia Sub-zone-in-charge of Brahma Kumaris, Upper Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, said that a ‘Healing Garden’ had been constructed through the initiative of former Jorhat MP and Chairman of the Assam Industrial Corporation, Topon Kumar Gogoi, from his MPLAD fund. BK Rajni Didi said that Gogoi would inaugurate it on November 16.

After the inauguration of the ‘Healing Garden,’ the seventh foundation day public meeting will be organized on the same day. BK Rahni Didi said that a Pyramid had also been constructed, which will also be inaugurated on that day, and that a spiritual art gallery had also been established at the World Peace Retreat Centre.

On the seventh foundation day of the World Peace Retreat Centre, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of Gargaon College, along with other dignitaries, will be present.

