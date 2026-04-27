Brahma Kumaris Sewa Kendra leads rallies in Kokrajhar for drug-free society

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a noble initiative for the well-being of society, the Kokrajhar Brahmakumaris Sewa Kendra have been dedicating themselves to a drug-free society through mobile van rallies and meetings appealing to the youths and civil society to keep them away from all kinds of drugs and alcoholism.

Talking to The Sentinel, the Kokrajhar Brahmakumaris Sewa Kendra, in support of the government, has been carrying out awareness rallies and sharing of thoughts on the building of a drug-free society in the educational institutions, local markets and taxi stands. The awareness initiative began on April 19 last and will be continuing till May 3 next.

Sources from Kokrajhar Brahmakumaris Sewa Kendra informed us that the awareness on drugs-free society began at the indoor stadium of All-Bodoland Taekwondo Association involving 45 local residents, followed by sharing of thoughts at Kokrajhar Kendriya Vidyalaya involving 768 students, teachers and parents; Mainao Taxi Stand involving drivers, local women and children; Debargaon Higher Secondary School involving 450 students, teachers and parents; and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya involving 450 students and teachers on the same day.

From April 21 to 25, the Sewa Kendra has mobilised at Sikhna Jwhwlao Tata Mobile Taxi Stand, Chandrapara field during the Bihu celebration, Maspara local market, Saint Auxilium School, TSME School, Dotma, Dotma HS School, Dotma Girl’s HE School, Moon Stars English Medium School, Chandrapara ME School, Titaguri ME School, Little Flower English Medium School and DN Himatsingha HE School, involving teachers, students, parents and local residents.

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