Assam: Chaiduar Aryabhatta Science Centre programmes held in Biswanath district

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chaiduar Aryabhatta Science Centre under Gohpur sub-division in Biswanath district organized block level competitions at Swahid Mukunda Kakati High School, Halem on Wednesday with a day-long programme. At the beginning of the programme, Mahesh Sharma, Headmaster of the school lit the earthen lamp and also delivered the welcome address while Trilina Tide, Circle Officer, Halem Revenue Circle inaugurated the competitions.

Inaugurating it, she appreciated the endeavour of the organisers and expressed the hope that such type of programmes would help in the holistic development of the students. Dr Freeman Boro, Gyan Jyoti Rajkhowa, Dwipdatta Baruah, Ferrina Das, Dipan Dihingia, Pranjal Kakati, Parag Lahan and Gayatri Barkatki were the judges in the competitions which included extempore speech, science model making, poster drawing and innovative idea competition.

A total of one hundred and forty contestants from twelve schools under the Chaiduar Development Block participated in the competitions. At the end of the competition, the winners were given away with books and certificates.

Also Read: Assam: Field study on commercial potential of Muga industry conducted in Lakhimpur district

Also Watch: