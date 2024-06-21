Assam: World Sickle Cell Day Marked with Awareness and Screening at Doledonga LP School

Boko: World Sickle Cell Day was observed at Doledonga LP school under Chaygaon BPHC in collaboration with District Health Society, Kamrup on Wednesday. The programme was inaugurated by the Village Headman Hactor Sangma and was attended by District Sickle Cell Nodal Officer, Kamrup Dr Rupali Saikia.

On this occasion, an interactive-cum-awareness programme was organised among the participants to spread awareness about Sickle Cell Disease during the programme. In the same programme about 250 Sickle Cell Disease scanning was also carried out. Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer, Chaygaon BPHC, Dr. Chinmoy Kumar Das, District Program Manager, Kamrup Smita Saikia, District Media Expert, Kamrup Nilakshi Medhi, Block Program Manager, Block Community Mobilizer, CHOs, ANMs of Chaygaon Block PHC, school students and villagers of the area also took part in the programme. District Sickle Cell Nodal Officer, Kamrup Dr Rupali Saikia said that sickle cell disease is a genetic disease that affects the shape of the Red Blood Cells (RBC) which leads to different organ pathology in course of time. So early detection and treatment is very much necessary for the affected person. Therefore people should get their blood test for Sickle Cell disease/ Anemia, Saikia urged villagers. It is worth mentioning that the Doledonga is a remote Garo tribal people inhabited village and the villagers of the area are satisfied with the day-long programme. Villagers thanked the health Department for conducting such a kind of medical related programme.

