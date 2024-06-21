Departmental Team Evaluates Dragon Fruit and Multiple Farming Practices in Biswanath District

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A departmental monitoring team from the Directorate of Agriculture, Guwahati, visited the dragon fruit cultivation field of Jayanti Devi of Pani Bharal and the multiple farming field of Raju Dahal and Lila Paudel at no 3 Kumalia village under Biswanath revenue circle in Biswanath District on Wednesday.

The team of experts comprising Aparna Das, SDAO, Dipali Dutta, Senior ADO, and the District Agricultural Officer Baneswar Bey visited the farms in order to assess the agricultural practices and also to inspect the proper implementation of ongoing schemes in various parts of the district. Senior ADO Sonmoni Saikia and Pabhoi ADO Rituraj Deb accompanied the team and interacted with local farmers to understand their challenges. The team recommended the remedies of the issues.

The team visited the fields with an aim to enhance agricultural productivity under the ADO Circles and enable the proper market linkages by promoting organic farming practices. It also appreciated the preparation of organic pesticides and manures being practised by the local farmers. Programme officer Divyashree Saikia and media expert Kristi Borah accompanied the departmental monitoring team during their visit.

