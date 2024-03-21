Assam: Gargaon College organized a Job Fair to enhance students’ placements

SIVASAGAR: The Career Counselling and Guidance Cell of Gargaon College has been playing a pivotal role in orienting its students to prepare for different competitive examinations as well as to enhance their employability. In continuation of such career-advancement initiatives, the Career Counselling and Guidance Cell and IQAC, Gargaon College in collaboration with Naandi Foundation organized a Job Fair at the college campus on Monday. The objective of the job fair was to create a convenient platform to enhance students’ job search, provide multiple job opportunities, interact with experienced professionals and recruiters and enhance networking skills of students to find their dream job.

The event began with Dr Dilip Kumar Deka, Coordinator of the Career Counselling and Guidance Cell welcoming all the recruiters as well as the students to the fair. Dr Deka extended his gratitude towards Naandi Foundation for their collaboration and to all the companies participating in the job fair for their presence and support.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by noted academician, columnist and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. In his inaugural address, Dr Mahanta underscored the essentiality of organizing a job fair. Pointing to the dearth of employment opportunities, he called upon the students to enhance their knowledge and skills, explore newer avenues in the private sector rather than pining for government jobs and harness various resources to increase their employability in the job market.

Speaking on the occasion, Harindra Hazarika, Manager of TATA AIA Life Insurance and Ranjan Baruah, Manager of ICICI extended gratitude to the College fraternity in general and the Career Counselling and Guidance Cell in particular for inviting their companies to the fair and appreciated the efforts of the college in providing such a platform for students. Approximately 250 students registered and several companies including TATA AIA Life Insurance, ICICI among others participated in the fair. During the fair, the recruiters explained and elaborated upon the various job as well training opportunities available in their companies and the skills needed to be eligible for the same, to the students.

