BTC Chief Pramod Boro Reviews Government Schemes and Emphasizes Community Engagement for Comprehensive Development

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Monday held a review meeting with the chairpersons of various departments and missions of the government of BTR at the conference hall of BTC Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the progress of schemes and missions of respective departments.

CEM Boro while addressing the meeting said their main commitment was to foster comprehensive development in our region. To achieve this, they have been giving priority on inclusivity and actively encourage participation from the community. “It is essential that we engage with our citizens, listen to their needs, and empower them. Let’s collaborate closely, share ideas, and build a strong foundation for a prosperous future for our BTR, he added.

Boro emphasized the importance of effectively implementing government schemes and missions. He called upon the chairpersons to ensure that these initiatives are not just policies on paper but translate into tangible benefits for the people. “We must work diligently to enhance the efficiency of our services,” he stated. “As the aspirations of our citizens continue to rise, it is our responsibility to meet and exceed their expectations. This requires a commitment to transparency, accountability, and proactive engagement with the community.”

BTC chief highlighted the need for a collaborative approach among different departments, stressing that only through unity and a shared vision they can address the diverse challenges faced by the region. He encouraged the chairpersons to foster a culture of innovation and responsiveness within their teams, adapting to the evolving needs of the community. “Together, we can create a progressive BTR that reflects the hopes and dreams of our people,” he added.

During the meeting, BTC chief Boro elaborated on key areas of focus, including skill development, community happiness, food processing, student welfare, recognition of artists, artisans and sports personalities, microfinance, women empowerment, nutrition, traditional handicrafts, food production and marketing, traditional festivals, pension and public grievances, welfare of the elderly, financial inclusion, youth employment, and placement initiatives etc.

