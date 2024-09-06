Manas National Park to Reopen for 2024-25 Tourist Season on October 1, Announces Field Director

PATHSALA: The Manas National Park will reopen for the 2024-25 tourist season on October 1. Dr. C. Ramesh, Field Director of the Manas Tiger Project, announced that Manas National Park will reopen for tourists on October 1 in line with directives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

The reopening aligns with directives issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The park’s gates will remain open for the 2024-25 tourist season until further notice.

The site had been closed to visitors on June 20, 2024, due to the monsoon season. With the rainy season now subsiding, authorities are preparing to welcome tourists back to explore the rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes that the park offers.

