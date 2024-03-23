Assam: World Water Day observed at Dhing College

NAGAON: The Public Health Engineering Department, Dhing Division, and Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Dhing College jointly observed ‘World Water Day’ on Friday at Dhing College. The event included a speech competition for both college and school level students in two categories and also conducted an awareness programme.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members representing various educational institutions of greater Dhing and Moirabari.

M Dewan, Executive Engineer, PHED, Pomi Bora, SDO, PHED as well as other dignitaries from Dhing College Prof G C Bharali, Dr S K Nath, Dr M M Saikia, Dr L N Bordoloi delivered speech highlighting this year’s theme - ‘Water for Peace’. Dr Biman Hazarika, Principal of the college narrated the history of the observance of World Water Day since 1993 and importance of water in day to day life.

