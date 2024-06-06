Assam: Worm found in ‘Maaza’ packet in Bajali district sparks food safety concerns

PATHSALA: In a strange incident, a worm was discovered in the “Maaza” cold drink packet in the Bajali district. The discovery of a worm in a "Maaza" packet in the Kenduguri district, following a customer's purchase of a Rs 10 package from a local store, has sparked grave worries regarding food safety. After consuming half of the drink, the customer noticed something unusual inside the packet. He was astonished to see a worm emerge from the packet after pressing it. The customer immediately reported the matter to the shopkeeper, who then alerted the Food and Civil Supplies Department. The incident comes as a shock to consumers and raises questions about the production and packaging standards of the product.

Local residents are now demanding strict action and a comprehensive review of food safety protocol to prevent such occurrences in the future.

