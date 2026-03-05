Assam: Writer Arup Saikia honoured by youth organizations in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A conglomerate of youth organizations felicitated writer and Bhaona artiste Arup Saikia in a ceremony held at his native residence, Hemapadma House, in Jamugurihat. The event was organized by the celebration group Holy Moly Boys.

The group warmly felicitated Saikia for publishing his valuable book, Sankardeva, The Social Scientist. Recently, he was also honoured with the "International Bhaona Award" by the International Satradhikar Conference. The Government of Assam has circulated Saikia's book across all state-owned libraries, highlighting works on the traditional culture and history of Assam. In recognition of his contribution, Saikia has been invited to deliver a lecture in the USA on this book.

The Holy Moly Boys comprise promising young people from diverse backgrounds, with Mridul Bora as president and Riki Pratim Bora as Secretary. President Mridul Bora handed over a plaque to Saikia, while secretary Riki Pratim Bora highlighted his dedication and service to society. Vice president Diganta Saikia and Assistant Secretary Manash Pratim Bora were also present.

Notably, all members of the group are devoted to Assamese traditional culture and history. Many are entrepreneurs and active participants in socio-cultural activities in the Jamugurihat area. As ardent devotees of Sankardeva and followers of preacher Arup Saikia, they praised his lifelong dedication to promoting Assamese traditional culture, particularly Bhaona.

