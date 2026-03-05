JAMUGURIHAT: Sootea students shine in Colouring and Handwriting Competition-2025

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Students Development Society, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, an NGO dedicated to promoting education and the holistic development of students across the country, recently organized the national-level “Colouring & Handwriting Competition-2025” for students from Class I to X.

Kabyam Ozah, a Class IV student of Gyan Bharati Public School, Sootea, Biswanath, was awarded a Consolation Prize in the colouring section of the competition, which included Rs. 1,500 in cash, a medal, and a certificate. He is the only student from the entire North-East region to receive a prize in this prestigious national competition.

Additionally, Panchi Kataki, a Class VIII student, was awarded a Merit Certificate and a medal for her outstanding performance. The school management felicitated both students recently to honour their achievements, according to an official release.

Also Read: Assam Education Minister Highlights Importance of Handwriting at Teacher Training Program