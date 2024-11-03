Assam: Xatradhikar Ram Mahanta passes away due to old age ailment

FROM A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Ram Mahanta, the 17th Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Elengi Takoubari Xatra of Jhanji Khatuwal village in Sivasagar district passed away on Friday due to old age ailment. He was 91. He was a noted actor and involved in Phulpanichiga Raax Mahotsav since its inception. He played the role of Krishna several times. His only son Abhijit Mahanta died in a tragic bus accident in Sivasagar Rajabari in 1994. The demise of the Xatradhikar has been mourned in the entire Jhanji area. Various organizations like Phulpanichiga Anchalik Bornamghar Aru Raax Mahotsav Kala Krishti Kendra, Phulpanichiga Sankardev Kala Krishi Kendra, Phulpanichiga Anchalik Puthibhoral Aru Yuva Kendra and individuals have condoled his death. He is survived by two brothers, 4 married daughters, son in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives.

