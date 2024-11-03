Assam: Election preparations in Cachar in full swing

SILCHAR: In a significant step toward ensuring a smooth electoral process, District Commissioner of Cachar, Mridul Yadav inspected the training of polling personnel at the Cachar College Training Centre on Saturday. Accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Yubraj Borthakur, the DC assessed the readiness and effectiveness of the preparations for the upcoming Dholai (SC) constituency bye-election.

The training programme, designed to equip poll officers with vital procedural knowledge, focused on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).

Detailed instructions were provided on essential poll day operations, with a particular emphasis on the accurate handling of voter verification and voting mechanisms to ensure fair and efficient voting.

DC Yadav expressed his confidence in the commitment of the trained personnel to uphold the integrity of the election. For continuous updates and official notifications on the Dholai bye-election, residents are encouraged to follow the District Election Office Cachar’s official page.

This proactive inspection by the District Commissioner Mridul Yadav underscores Cachar district’s dedication to transparency and preparedness in the electoral process, setting a positive example for future elections, stated a press release.

