Assam: ‘Xuroxito Xaishab Xonali Axom’ programme launched in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Sonitpur, in collaboration with the district administration and under the aegis of the State Child Protection Society, Assam (Women and Child Development Department, Government of Assam), formally launched a 90-day child protection programme titled ‘Suroxito Xaishab Sonali Axom.’

The programme was inaugurated by Ananda Kumar Das, District Commissioner, Sonitpur, at the New Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Tezpur. The 90-day initiative will focus on strengthening child protection mechanisms and creating awareness across Sonitpur district. The inaugural meeting was attended by Iris Arman Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner, Tezpur, and In-Charge District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Sonitpur, Abha Borah, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Sonitpur, Rubi Kalita, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Sonitpur, and Dr A Hazarika, Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Head of Office, along with other officials.

Also Read: Guwahati: Stakeholders’ meet highlights need for child protection