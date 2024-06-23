Dr. Saikat Patra Assumes Office as First Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation

DIBRUGARH: The oath taking ceremony of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the newly-formed Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation took place on Friday. Dr Saikat Patra, a renowned physician, assumed office as the first Mayor of Dibrugarh, while Ujjal Phukon took charge as the Deputy Mayor.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, former Dibrugarh MP and Union MoS Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi among others. The District Commissioner administered the oath to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and 19 councillors.

The transformation of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) into a Municipal Corporation signifies a new chapter in the governance of the city, making it the second Municipal Corporation in Assam after Guwahati. Established in 1873, the Dibrugarh Municipal Board is one of the oldest civic bodies in Assam.

An Englishman FC Henrik was the first chairman of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board. He was followed by ten English administrators who served as Chairman including WAM Duncan and WJ Ricke. Mayor Dr Saikat Patra expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Dibrugarh and outlined his vision for the city’s future.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Dibrugarh as its Mayor. I am committed to working tirelessly for the welfare of our citizens and ensuring that our city reaches new heights of prosperity and development,” Dr Patra said.

