Meghalaya: Joint Excise Team Busts Illegal Liquor Factory in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi District

SHILLONG: In significant operation joint team from excise departments of Meghalaya and Assam dismantled illegal liquor factory in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya. Acting on tip-off raid was conducted in Rajabagan village. It is located in Byrnihat area of Ri Bhoi district. This resulted in arrest of fourteen individuals.

The operation targeted facility. It was reportedly functioning without valid licenses or government approval. Among those apprehended were twelve employees. Two supervisors were also apprehended. All materials and packaged liquor found on premises were confiscated for further investigation.

Sources indicated raid aimed not only to crack down on illegal activities but also to address significant revenue loss incurred by government due to such operations.

Officials promised strict action against those involved in illegal production and packaging of liquor. Raid and subsequent arrests have highlighted challenges faced by authorities in curbing illegal liquor production in the region. It underscores ongoing efforts to enforce excise laws and protect government revenue.

Anant Timung headman of Rajabagan village, expressed his surprise at discovery of illegal factory. He stated that factory had been closed since 2018. He was unaware of its recent illegal activities. Timung also confirmed that village council had not issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for any such operations.

The joint team’s success in this raid reflects importance of community cooperation and vigilant enforcement to combat illegal trade practices. The authorities continue to urge public to report any suspicious activities. This would help prevent similar operations.

This incident serves as reminder of ongoing efforts required to enforce regulations and protect legal economic activities from detrimental impact of illegal operations. The excise departments of Meghalaya and Assam remain committed. They are maintaining stringent checks and balances to safeguard public interest and government revenue.