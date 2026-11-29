A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Six-year-old Raj Saurav Borkataki, popularly known as the country's youngest snake rescuer, emerged as a major attraction at the Kalita Gaon Anchalik Raax Mahotsav 2026 under Borsola constituency of Sonitpur district by portraying the divine character of child Krishna and winning the hearts of the audience with his captivating performance.

The young artiste appeared on stage on November 25, the second evening of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Raax Mahotsav. Dressed as little Krishna, Raj Saurav enthralled the gathering with his charming appearance, expressive acting, and graceful dance, drawing widespread appreciation from devotees and spectators. While the child has already earned recognition for his interest and involvement in snake rescue activities at such a tender age, his performance at the cultural event highlighted another dimension of his budding talent. His natural expressions and impressive stage presence added a special charm to the devotional atmosphere of the festival. The Raax Leela was scripted and directed by Indukalpa Hazarika.

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