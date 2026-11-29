A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: In a significant step towards addressing persistent pollution-related complaints in the Marnoi Industrial Growth Centre, Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung on Saturday initiated measures to stop the discharge of contaminated wastewater through an existing drain passing through the premises of Sainik School Goalpara.

The move comes amid longstanding complaints from locals about foul odour emanating from several industrial units in the area and alleged contamination of surrounding water and soil due to the discharge of industrial wastewater. Sainik School Goalpara has also expressed concern over the persistent foul smell, which has reportedly been causing discomfort among students of the residential institution and raising health-related apprehensions.

Under the initiative of District Commissioner Prodip Timung, a joint team comprising officials from the district administration, Forest Department, Assam Pollution Control Board, Public Health Engineering Department, Public Works Department (Roads), and Sainik School Goalpara conducted an inspection of several industrial units at Marnoi on Saturday. Following the inspection, a joint meeting was convened at the Sainik School auditorium under the chairmanship of DC Prodip Timung, where the pollution-related concerns and possible remedial measures were discussed with representatives of the industries and concerned departments.

As an immediate remedial measure, it was decided to close the existing drain through which contaminated wastewater is being discharged.

The drain passing through the Sainik School campus will also be buried, while a new drainage channel will be constructed outside the school premises to ensure that wastewater from outside does not flow through or enter the school campus.

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