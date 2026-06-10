Tension grips Rangia after clash leaves five injured; Three apprehended, dhaba sealed

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Tension prevailed in and around Rangia following a clash between two groups of people at Rudramani Dhaba of Bala Bongaon beside National Highway 27 in Rangia, where at least 5 people, including a woman, were injured. Amarendra Lahkar, Chairman of the Rangia Municipal Board, said that he had requested Jainur Ali, the owner of the dhaba, to change its name and remove the portrait of Kamakhya Temple from the Dhaba. When Ali refused, a confrontation began, in which 5 people, including the chairman, were injured. Later, a few organisations like the BJP, Bajranga, etc. blocked the road in front of the Rangia PS and burnt tyres, demanding the arrest of Jainur Ali and seven others. Meanwhile, three persons have been apprehended in this connection by the Rangia police, while the Dhaba has been sealed until further orders.

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