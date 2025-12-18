Assam: Youth assaulted by miscreants in Jamugurihat, three held

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in the Dhalaibil area over an incident of physical assault on a youth by a group of miscreants on Wednesday afternoon. According to information, one Jayanta Bora, a resident of Bogakura, Dhalaibil, under Jamuguri police station, was suddenly attacked by a gang of three youths, who were waiting at an isolated area for Bora. The gang of three suddenly attacked Jayanta with iron rods.

The locals came out immediately hearing the sound and rescued the victim from the clutches of the gang. The local residents immediately informed Jamuguri police about the incident and a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and apprehended the three who were identified as Idul Ali, Rohit Ali, and Anisur Ali. It is learnt that the group attacked Jayanta for not allowing them to paint his house. The conscious people demanded exemplary punishment for the three accused.

