Assam: Youth Dies by Drowning While Fishing

Rangiya: In a tragic incident, a local youth drowned in a water body in Rangiya of the Kamrup district of Assam. The incident took place when the youth had gone for fishing in the water body.

Identified as 22-year-old Anwar Ali, the victim was a resident of Tulsibari in Rangia. He was a JCB driver by profession and met with an unfortunate fate while fishing. According to the details of the incident, Anwar Ali got himself tangled in the water while fishing in a beel in Rangia Tulsibari.

He sought help from a friend who also went fishing but could not rescue him as the friend could not swim. Sadly, Anwar Ali succumbed to drowning in the water, resulting in his untimely death. The news of Anwar's sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the region. Local residents rushed to the scene to assist, but despite their efforts, Anwar Ali could not be saved. Authorities were alerted, and the police arrived later to recover Anwar's body with the help of locals.

Previously, a 26-year-old youth tragically lost his life while trying to rescue a friend from drowning in the Palla River in Khusrabari village in the Baksa district. As per reports, the deceased, identified as Manzil Khan and his seven friends went to take a bath in the river, following which one of his friends fell into the water. In an effort to save his friend, Manzil jumped to rescue him from drowning.

Though the friend was saved by Manzil, he did not know how to swim. He went missing in the river. Following the incident, local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel reached the spot in search of the youth. However, due to the darkness, the rescue operation was suspended on Saturday. Later the SDRF team recovered the body of Manzil.