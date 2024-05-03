Basanta Utsav celebrated by Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samity

DOOMDOOMA: Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samity (DSLSS) celebrated Basanta Utsav with a day-long programme at its venue at Bir Raghav Moran Path, Rupaisiding on Wednesday. The programme started with the song of the DSLSS composed by Dr Aruna Gogoi Baruah, a recipient of Axam Xahitya Xabha’s Basanti Devi Bordoloi Award and set to tune by Jhumoir Samrat Padmashree Dulal Manki.

The meeting held with the president of DSLSS Indu Dutta Uzir in the chair and anchored by the secretary Sangeeta Baruah Deka had its first event on competition in Assamese costumes and Bihunam competiton among the members of the branch conducted by former president Kiranmoy Hazarika Baruah.

In Assamese costume competition Ranjita Gogoi was adjudged first, while Rumi Kalita Gogoi was adjudged second and Sangeeta Baruah Deka, third respectively. On the other hand in Bihunam competition Jinu Gohain won the first prize, while Aparna Senapati and Banti Sonowal bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

Thereafter a beautiful wall magazine edited by Assistant Professor Karabi Bora of Doomdooma College was inaugurated by prominent educationist and social worker Chandra Handique.

In the book inauguration programme, an anthology of poems, “Sukan phulor xurobhit etiaou bahut xapon ache” (There are still many dreams in the fragrance of dry flowers) composed by former member DSLSS late Dr Mitali Dutta and published by her husband Dr Hareshwar Dutta and family members several years after her death was released by senior writer and eminent poetess Manjul Sharma.

In their speeches president Rupai Sakha Satadal Xahitya Xabha (RSSXX), president Benu Bora, social worker and former Associate Professor, Doomdooma College Chandra Handique and several other dignitaries reminisced about Dr Matali Dutta’s life and achievements. The guest artist Akashi Hazarika performed dance, member Jinu Gohain rendered song and members Ranjita Gogoi and Rashmi Gogoi performed Bihu dance.

A song written, composed and rendered by DSLSS member Runumani Dutta Bhuyan was launched by the branch advisor and president of the Tinsukia Zila Lekhika Samaroh Samity (TZLSS) Dr. Meena Devi Baruah. In the end, the members of DSLSS performed a group Bihu dance.

Also Read: Interactive programme on career counselling and NEP held in Gargaon College

Also Watch: