Assam: Youth Injured in Head-On Collision with Police Vehicle Near Demow; Allegations of Police Assault Surface

DEMOW: On Saturday night, Akash Gogoi, a youth of Duponi, had a head-on collision with the car of Nitaipukhuri Police Outpost in Sukanpukhuri near Demow. According to information received, it was alleged that after the accident, the driver of the Nitaipukhuri Police Outpost and the injured Akash Gogoi had a quarrel and then both of them were seriously injured. Later, IC of Nitaipukhuri Police Outpost, Partha Chutia, reached the area. The Nitaipukhuri Police Team brought the injured youth to Demow Model Hospital. After doing primary treatment in Demow Model Hospital, he was taken to Joysagar Civil Hospital, and from there the youth was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment.

According to Akash Gogoi’s aunt, her nephew Akash had a head-on collision with the Nitaipukhuri Police Outpost car on Saturday night while driving from Demow towards his apartment in Sukanpukhuri. Following the incident, Akash went down and sustained injuries. She claimed that the Nitaipukhuri Police squad severely punished the injured youth, causing injuries to his teeth, face, and eyes, rather than assisting him to get up. She claimed that Akash Gogoi was also punished by Partha Chutia, the IC of the Nitaipukhuri Police Outpost. Akash Gogoi’s aunt is demanding justice. However, a source claimed that the young person also assaulted the police.

