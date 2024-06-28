Demow Model Hospital Enhances Facilities with New Pediatric OPD, DG Sets and Ultrasonography room

DEMOW: A pediatric OPD, an Ultrasonography Room and two KV DG Set were inaugurated in the Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC on Wednesday. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain cut the red ribbon and inaugurated a Pediatric OPD in Demow Model Hospital. A 62.5 KV DG SET funded from the Thowra MLA fund was inaugurated by Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain in the presence of the dignitaries in the Demow Model Hospital-cum-CHC on Wednesday. Another 62.5 KV DG SET funded from the ONGC CSR fund was inaugurated by Dr.Saurav Kumar Gogoi, Joint Director Health Services Sivasagar in the Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC on Wednesday. In the programme Dr.Rupam Borkakoty, Deputy Superintendent of Demow Model Hospital, Dr. Prasanta Pratim Sarma, Deputy Superintendent of Demow CHC, Doctors, Nurses, Health Staff of Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC along with other dignitaries were present.

Also Read: CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Barpeta Xatra

Also watch: